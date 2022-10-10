Tony Leung says he wants to act in K-dramas, meets ‘Squid Game’ director

Veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung has expressed his desire to act in K-dramas at the recent Busan International Film Festival.

Appearing at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last week, the 60-year-old actor shared that he would be more than willing to star in a Korean drama someday during a press conference.

“If there are roles for which I can overcome the language barrier, I would like to star in Korean drama,” said Leung, per Korea Herald, adding that he had recently seen the film CODA, where most of its characters had little to no speaking lines. “If there is a role that does not require me to speak like the characters in that film, maybe I can also be in Korean dramas.”

Advertisement

The star went on to name two of his favourite South Korean stars — namely Song Kang-ho and Jeon Do-yeon, both of whom recently starred in the disaster film Emergency Declaration — as actors he would like to work with.

Leung also met up with Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk at the festival, as pictured on his wife, Carina Lau’s Instagram page. The image was captioned “Let’s play Squid game!”. While no casting news has been announced, fans of both the actor and the hit Netflix series began to wonder if the Hong Kong star could appear in the upcoming season of Squid Game.

Elsewhere during Leung’s press conference, the actor also spoke about the growing interest in South Korean content around the world. “I am happy to see Korean content doing well. I have a long history with Korea,” he told reporters, adding that he had first visited the country to promote a movie over 20 years ago.

“When I first took part in [the BIFF in 1997], I walked on a narrow red carpet and the opening ceremony was also held on a small stage,” Leung recalled. “But yesterday, it held a grand opening ceremony.”