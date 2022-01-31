‘Top Boy’ season four confirms release date and new cast additions

Top Boy season four’s release date has finally been confirmed, alongside a host of new names joining the cast.

The Netflix series – which is itself a revival of the Channel 4 show – last streamed nearly three years ago in 2019, and its follow up has been announced for March 18, launching with eight episodes.

The news was revealed by stars including Ashley Walters and Kano, who shared a video clip of the poster with a date being put up on the ODEON BFI IMAX in central London.

Walters had teased an announcement yesterday (January 30) with an image of part of the poster being put up, accompanied by the word “tomorrow”.

Alongside that, Netflix has confirmed that Josephine De La Baume (A Very Secret Service), Howard Charles (Shadow and Bone), Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight) and rap and grime artist NoLay (Natalie Athanasiou) will be joining the cast, while fashion model Adwoa Aboah will make her acting debut on the show.

The new season was expected to arrive in 2020, though was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walters and Kano are set to return, as are regulars Micheal Ward, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Lisa Dwan, Kadeem Ramsay, Saffron Hocking, Jolade Obasola, Hope Ikpoku and Araloylin Oshunremi.

The new season will see Dushane (Walters) on top of the world after winning against Jamie (Ward), while his Summerhouse crew is unrivalled. Things are also going well with Shelley (Ajikawo) as he dreams of a future away from the road – though a new problem threatens everything.

Sully (Robinson) is trying to find peace after killing friend Dris, and is forced back into the only world he knows when family comes calling. Meanwhile, Stef (Oshunremi) is trying to come to terms with Ats’s betrayal, while Dushane’s offer to Jamie causes tension within the gang.

Last year, Walters spoke to NME about what fans can expect from the new season, saying: “The scripts are really good, really tight. We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved.

“It’s been difficult, but rest assured to everyone listening or watching, we’ve got another banger for ya. It’s definitely going to be good.”