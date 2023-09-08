‘Tracer’ actress Go Ah-sung hospitalised for vertebrae fracture

South Korean actress Go Ah-sung, star of the popular K-drama Tracer, has been hospitalised.

Today (September 8), Go Ah-sung posted an Instagram Story of her in the hospital. In the picture, her hand is holding on to what seems to be a railing, with an IV going into her arm. “12 weeks to recover… What am I going to do?” she captioned the post.

The actress’ agency has since confirmed that she is in the hospital, in a statement to News1. “Go Ah-sung is in the hospital due to a vertebrae fracture that she suffered during her personal schedule,” Keyeast Entertainment said, as translated by Koreaboo.

The extent of the actress’ injuries and the medical treatment needed are currently unclear.

Go Ah-sung was originally set to participate in promotional events for the upcoming feature film, Because I Hate Korea. The film is also set to make its world premiere at 28th Busan International Film Festival.

It is also currently unclear if the actress’ hospital stint will affect her role in the upcoming TVING K-drama series, Chunhwa Love Story. When her casting was originally announced, it was scheduled to air in 2024.

