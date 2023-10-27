Trees made famous by ‘Game of Thrones’ may be set for chop

An iconic group of trees made famous in the HBO show Game of Thrones are in danger of being cut down for being “potentially dangerous”.

The tunnel of beech trees are found in Armony, County Antrim in Northern Ireland and they remain a popular tourist destination for fans of the series.

But as reported by the Coleraine Chronicle, a recently commissioned report has recommended that eleven of the trees should be cut down, while one of them has already died.

The Department of Infrastructure and Tree Survey have issued the warning, describing the trees as “potentially dangerous and structurally compromised.” Some of the trees are protected by local government, meaning the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council may have the final say on the trees’ future.

The trees are part of the cluster known as Dark Hedges, which were planted in 1775, with roughly 80 currently surviving. Rob McCallion from the Save the Dark Hedges campaign group said: “If they don’t do something over these trees, someone is going to be killed, because of the state they’re in.”

The trees featured most famously in ‘The North Remembers’, which was Season 2, Episode 1 of Game of Thrones. In the episode, Arya Stark escapes from King’s Landing, disguised as a boy. As a result, the site serves as a stop on the daily Game of Thrones tours in Northern Ireland.

