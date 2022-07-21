Trevante Rhodes is Mike Tyson in first trailer for biopic series ‘Mike’

Hulu has released the first trailer for Mike Tyson biopic series Mike – check it out below.

The eight episode miniseries stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as Tyson, and “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again”.

The synopsis continues: “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

Alongside Rhodes, the series stars Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi and B.J. Minor.

Mike is created by Steve Rogers, the screenwriter behind I, Tonya. Karen Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Rhodes is also an executive producer, alongside I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

Last year, Tyson publicly denounced the series. In a since deleted Instagram post (via Complex), he wrote: “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorised miniseries of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

Mike is set to premiere August 25 on Hulu in the US. The series will be released on Disney+ in the UK on September 8.