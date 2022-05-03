Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith slap at White House Dinner

Trevor Noah made light of Will Smith‘s Oscars slap while presenting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During the Academy Awards back in March, Smith walked onto the stage and struck Chris Rock following a joke about the appearance of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

After returning to his seat, Smith proceeded to yell at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth”. Various comedians and presenters have since made jokes and commented about the slap, and now Noah has followed suit.

At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 30), The Daily Show host said to the audience: “It is risky making jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars.

“I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?”

Kellyanne Conway is an American political consultant who previously worked under Donald Trump during his time as president. Her husband George Conway, a lawyer and political activist, is firmly anti-Trump.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Martha Stewart and many more were in attendance at the dinner.

Following numerous apologies for the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy. The actor has since been banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

In the aftermath of the slap, Jack Whitehall spoke out about the possible implications for comedians, suggesting they may now think twice about their material before performing it to a live audience.

“I think hosts now going forward are definitely going to be checking themselves every time they write a joke for their monologues thinking that that’s happened,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.