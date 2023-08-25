Tributes paid to WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt who has died, aged 36

Wrestler Bray Wyatt – real name Windham Rotunda – has died at the age of 36, the WWE has confirmed.

Today (August 25), the WWE announced the untimely death of Rotunda per a statement from WWE’s Chief Content Officer and former wrestler Paul Levesque (HHH) on social media.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Windham Rotunda’s cause of death was later revealed by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who wrote: “I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recover. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

Bray Wyatt was a popular character in the WWE, known for his use of supernatural elements in his storytelling. After being released from the company in July 2021, he made his return in October 2022. He only wrestled one televised match since his return, facing LA Knight at this year’s Royal Rumble event in January.

After that match at the Royal Rumble, Wyatt went on a hiatus over undisclosed medical issues at the time.

Windham Rotunda’s death comes just a day after wrestling legend Terry Funk’s death at the age of 79.

Following the news of Windham Rotunda’s death, tributes have been paid to the young wrestler.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on X/Twitter: “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Code Orange, who had written and performed several theme songs for Bray Wyatt, shared a clip of Wyatt’s ‘Shatter’ theme song, writing: “Rest In Power brother. Thank you so much for making our dreams come true. We love you and will see you on the other side.”

See more tributes below.

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023