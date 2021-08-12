Tributes pour in for ‘Sherlock’ actress Una Stubbs who has died aged 84

Tributes have been paid to Una Stubbs, the actress known for her work in Sherlock, EastEnders and Till Death Us Do Part, who has died aged 84.

Fellow Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch said in a statement [via Metro] that the actress was “a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous and honest friend”. He added that she was “so humble and yet so damn good”.

“She lit up the room and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but she will be remembered forever with fondness and love,” he said.

Fellow Sherlock actor Mark Gatiss said that Stubbs was a “wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor”, while EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin remembered when the pair starred in a Worzel Gummidge stage show in the ’80s: “she taught me so much as a child actor and really showed me the way!”

The actress, who found fame in Cliff Richard’s 1963 film Summer Holiday before starring in the hit sitcom Till Death Us Do Part and its ’80s follow-ups, died after a few months of illness, her agent Rebecca Blond confirmed to the BBC today (August 12).

As well as starring as Caroline Bishop in EastEnders and as Miss Bat in the children’s programme The Worst Witch, Stubbs also appeared in comedies including The Catherine Tate Show and Benidorm. In Sherlock she portrayed Mrs Hudson, Holmes and Watson’s landlady.

Other tributes have come from Paul Weller, who shared a photograph of the two together with the caption: “With deepest sympathy on the passing of Una Stubbs… A wonderful & talented lady.”

Elsewhere, former The Worst Witch and current Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear the news of Una Stubbs passing. She played Miss Bat in the version of the worst witch I was part of. I always remember Una as being so kind and caring of the younger cast. She was very quick, funny and incredibly professional.”

In a statement, Stubbs’ sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Blond, who represented Stubbs for more than 20 years, said she would “miss her enormously and remember her always”.

She said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist.”

See tributes in full below.

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) August 12, 2021

Very sad to hear the news of Una Stubbs passing. She played Miss Bat in the version of the worst witch I was part of. I always remember Una as being so kind and caring of the younger cast. She was very quick, funny and incredibly professional. — Jessica Fox (@JesslaFox) August 12, 2021

With deepest sympathy on the passing of Una Stubbs… A wonderful & talented lady. – Paul pic.twitter.com/nSn9cKm8an — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) August 12, 2021

Such sad news. Had the honour of being in the stage production of Worzel Gummidge with #UnaStubbs in the early 80’s and she taught me so much as a child actor and really showed me the way! What a loss 💔 — Lucy Benjamin (@Lucy_Benjamin) August 12, 2021

#UnaStubbs was not only a great actress but a delightful person too. I remember appearing on her team in ‘Give Us a Clue’ and she made my mum, who I took to the recording feel very special. I’ll be eternally grateful to her for that. May she rest in peace https://t.co/kwBZICDaSH — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) August 12, 2021

Oh, this is so sad. Such a funny, lovely, gifted lady – a marvellous actress with a special style & a great (and impish) sense of humour. I first met her when she was in Cowardy Custard in 1972 & last saw her at Nicky Henson’s funeral last year. A sad day. https://t.co/0On3d0viXQ — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 12, 2021

This is a developing story – check back for updates