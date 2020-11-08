Tributes pour in for ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek, who has died

Alex Trebek, the long-time host of US game show Jeopardy!, has died, it has been confirmed.

The presenter died today (November 8) at the age of 80. He was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and had been undergoing treatment to try and beat the disease since.

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy!, which originally ran from 1964 to 1979, when it was revived in 1984. He was nominated 31 times for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work, winning the trophy seven times.

During his career, he also helmed numerous other game shows, including The Wizard Of Odds, High Rollers, Battlestars, and To Tell The Truth.

According to a tweet shared by the official Jeopardy! Twitter account, Trebek “passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.

Trebek continued filming new episodes of the show up until his death. It has been confirmed that his final Jeopardy! appearance will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the beloved TV presenter on social media.

“Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer,” wrote actor Armie Hammer on Twitter. “RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things.”

Ryan Reynolds recalled Trebek making a cameo in his film Free Guy last year, while being treated for cancer. “He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” he said. “We love you, Alex. And always will.”

US TV host Ryan Seacrest likened Trebek to “a family member”, saying he watched him “every night”. “I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career,” he added. “He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex.”

There will never be another.

