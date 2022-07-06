A TV adaptation of ‘Seasons Of Blossom’ is reportedly in the works

A K-drama adaptation of Seasons of Blossom is reportedly in the works for later this year.

According to an exclusive report by South Korean news outlet YTN, the adaptation of the webtoon is set to star Seo Ji-hoon (Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency) and Seo Ju-yeon (Dr. Romantic 2) as the leads.

Playlist Studio, the production company helming the adaptation, has since responded to the news and confirmed that the two artists have been cast as the leads. In addition, Kim Min-kyu (Business Proposal), Kang Hye-won (formerly IZ*ONE) and Yoon Hyun-soo (Racket Boys) will also be joining the main cast for Seasons of Blossom.

Based on the popular 2020 webtoon of the same name, Seasons of Blossom follows the stories of a group of teenagers from Seoyeon High School. The drama will be told in an omnibus format, focusing on a different member of the group over the course of the drama.

Seasons of Bloom is reportedly set to air later this year. Further details on the adaptation, such as a production schedule and a definite premiere date, are expected to be released in the coming months.

