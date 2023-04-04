Watch the trailer for ‘All That We Loved’ starring EXO’s Sehun

TVING has released a new trailer for its upcoming romance K-drama series All That We Loved, starring EXO member Sehun.

The new clip introduces series leads Go Yoo (EXO’s Sehun) and Go Joon-hee (Jo Joon-Young), a pair of best friends who attend the same high school. While they share the same family name and are known for being high academic achievers, they insist that they are nothing alike — Go Yoo is outgoing and athletic, while Joon-hee is physically weak.

The pair gossip about new transfer student Han So-yeon (Jang Yeo-bin), who their classmates describe as “extremely pretty”. Upon meeting their new classmate, the pair fall for So-yeon and begin pursuing her.

Set to premiere on May 5, All That We Loved follows the friendship and romance of the three students. Things get complicated when Joon-hee experiences cellular memory syndrome from a previous kidney transplant he received from his best friend, who is now also his rival in love.

Meanwhile, So-yeon finds popularity at her new school and friendship with their pair, but also harbours a secret that causes her to distance herself from others.

All That We Loved is penned by scriptwriter Kang Bo-ra and directed by filmmaker Kim Jin-sung, who previously helmed several popular period dramas such as Kangchi, The Beginning and The Great Queen Seondeok.

In other K-drama news, The Glory stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun recently confirmed that they are in a relationship. Meanwhile, Lee is set to lead JTBC’s new melodrama The Good Bad Mother, which premieres later this month.