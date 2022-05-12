TVING announces premiere date for ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season Two

TVING has officially announced a premiere date for the second season of its hit series, Yumi’s Cells.

The South Korean streaming service announced in an Instagram post uploaded on May 12 that the highly-anticipated second season of Yumi’s Cells is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on June 10.

The announcement of its premiere date also arrived alongside a brand-new poster for the series, featuring a shot of both Yumi (played by Kim Go-eun) gazing lovingly at her love interest and colleague, Yoo Ba-bi (GOT7‘s Jinyoung). Two cells, one presumably belonging to Ba-bi and the other to Yumi, are seen sitting atop a strawberry milkshake placed on a table, between the couple.

In the lead-up to Yumi’s Cells 2’s premiere, TVING previously unveiled several new looks at the series’ return through a series of social media posts, where the new season was dubbed as “the second story of Yumi and the cells”.

While not much is known about the series’ plot as of writing, more details are expected in the coming weeks leading up to its premiere.

Based on a web comic of the same name, season one of Yumi’s Cells tells the story of an office worker named Yumi from her brain cells’ point of view. After a failed relationship sends her love cells into a coma, the drama follows the brain cells’ attempts to revive the sleeping love cells as Yumi encounters game developer Go Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) and forms relationships with her co-workers.

In a previous interview, Kim Go-eun opened up about the cast and crew’s bond while working on set. “We’ve been together through thick and thin for nearly a year now, so the members of the Yumi’s Cells family often start laughing just from looking into each other’s eyes,” she said.