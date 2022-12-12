Korean streaming platform TVING announces 2023 K-drama lineup

South Korean streaming platform TVING has announced its 2023 series line-up, including five upcoming K-dramas.

On December 12, the streaming platform released a list of upcoming originals it has greenlit for 2023. These include Island (Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo), which premieres on December 30 (and will stream on Amazon Prime Video outside South Korea), along with four other K-dramas and a slew of variety shows. TVING has yet to announce official release dates for the remaining projects.

Among TVING’s upcoming K-dramas are the webtoon-based Duty After School (Shin Hyun-soo, Kim Ki-hae and Lim Se-mi), which is set in a dystopia where students are made to serve in the military against unknown slime-like creatures as a compulsory extra-curricular activity. The platform has also confirmed Cruel Intern, starring Ra Mi-ran and Uhm Ji-won as women who start over as interns in their forties.

Original series All That We Loved is also set to air on TVING next year. The youth romance drama starring EXO’s Sehun, Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin follows a pair of best friends who turn into rivals in love after one donates his organs to the other.

The platform has also confirmed an upcoming spin-off of tvN’s crime-thriller series Stranger, which aired two seasons in 2017 and 2020 respectively. Details surrounding its storyline and casting have yet to be revealed.

In addition to its upcoming K-dramas, TVING is set to launch a number of variety shows in 2023. Few details have been unveiled about these, but the titles announced are Coming Out from Manhwa, Ticketing on Two Feet and Webtoon Singer. SHINee’s Minho is expected to appear in the latter two.

Other projects announced include The Dessert, a dessert-making competition series, survival game show The Time Hotel and a music documentary titled KPOP Generation. TVING will also launch a new as-yet-untitled variety show helmed by Infinity Challenge producer Kim Tae-ho.

In 2021, TVING announced its plans to launch in Japan and Taiwan in 2022. However, at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum & Market last week, its CEO Jay Yang conceded that the rollouts were taking longer than expected, as the Hollywood Reporter noted. “It comes with huge risk and heavy investment,” Yang said. “We already declared that we want to go to Asia first. It just takes more time to thoroughly plan and execute great partnerships.”