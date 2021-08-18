tvN announces ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ will not air in the first week of September

South Korean cable network tvN has announced that the hit medical drama will take a break from airing at the beginning of next month.

On August 17, a representative from Hospital Playlist 2 confirmed to Newsen that the drama’s upcoming September 2 episode will instead be airing the following week on September 9. This is “due to the coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup,” said the representative, per Soompi.

The upcoming Qatar World Cup is scheduled for November and December of 2022. South Korea is set to play against Iraq in the Asia preliminaries on September 2, resulting in the one-week delay for Hospital Playlist 2.

Hospital Playlist 2 will air as usual until episode 10 on August 26, before skipping a week and returning with episode 11 on September 9. This is the second time the series has taken a break this season.

A previous episode of the drama, originally set to air on July 29, was delayed by a week, with a special episode airing in its place. This was due to issues with filming after the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, as well as to complete work on the show’s script.

In other news, Hospital Playlist cast member Jeon Mi-do was recently casted in JTBC’s upcoming 2022 drama Thirty, Nine. Jeon, who plays neurosurgeon Chae Song-hwa in Hospital Playlist 1 & 2, will be starring alongside Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing On You) in the series, which follows the lives and friendship of a trio of long-time high school friends