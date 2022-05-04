tvN confirms ‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed’ will return for a second season

tvN has announced that fantasy K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed will be returning for a second season.

This is cccording to a report by Sports Chosun, which also notes that the drama’s second season will see actors Lee Dong-wook (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) and Kim Bum (Mrs. Cop) reprise their roles as gumihos (nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Lee Rang.

The two actors will be joined by The Penthouse’s Kim So-yeon, who will be portraying restaurant owner and former western mountain goddess Ryu Hong-joo, and Hellbound’s Ryu Kyung-soo, who will play doctor and former northern mountain god Cheon Moo-young.

Director Kang Shin-hyo and scriptwriter Han Woo-ri, who also directed and wrote the drama’s first season, will also be helming production for Tale of the Nine-Tailed’s upcoming second season.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed follows Lee Yeon, a gumiho who renounces his position as Baekdudaegan’s guardian mountain spirit in order to resurrect his lover, Yi Ah-eum (played by Forest’s Jo Bo-ah). The drama’s first season aired from October to December 2020.

The second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed will be taking place in the year 1938, after Yi Yeon finds himself slipping back in time. While a production schedule and a definite premiere date have yet to be announced, the fantasy drama’s second season will reportedly air sometime in 2023.

