‘Hotel Del Luna’ writers working on new K-drama starring Lee Jae-wook

The star-studded line-up of tvN’s upcoming K-drama Hwan Hon (literal romanisation), from Hotel Del Luna writers Hong Sisters, has been announced.

Hwan Hon is said to be a fantasy romance drama taking place in the fictional nation of Daeho, according to a statement to Maeil Kyungje, as translated by Soompi. The series will follow its main characters, whose fates become intertwined after encountering magic that swaps their souls.

The cast of Hwan Hon will be led by Lee Jae-wook (True Beauty), who will portray the sophisticated but troublesome young master Jang Wook of the illustrious Jang family. Jung So-min (Monthly Magazine Home) will star as assassin Mu Deok-yi, who Jang Wook crosses paths with.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast of the new series includes NU’EST member Minhyun, who is set to play prince Seo Youl of the Seo family, as well as Shin Seung-ho (D.P), who plays the mischievous crown prince Go Won. Other cast members also include Yoo Joon-sang (Penthouse 2), Oh Na-ra (Racket Boys) and Jo Jae-yoon (The King: Eternal Monarch).

Slated to premiere sometime this year, Hwan Hon will be written by the Hong Sisters, who previously wrote screenplays for a number of hit dramas including Hotel Del Luna, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, Master’s Sun and more. They will be joined by What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim director Park Joon-hwa.

