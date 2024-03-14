tvN K-drama ‘Signal’ to return for season two after eight years

tvN’s popular 2016 K-drama Signal will return for season two, eight years after the first season aired.

Signal screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and BA Entertainment CEO revealed that the critically acclaimed K-drama would be returning for a second season during an appearance at the La Sapienza University in Rome, alongside other Korean entertainment creatives and executives.

According to South Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo, Jang said that the company is “preparing season two of the drama Signal together with writer Kim Eun-hee”, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

The first season of Signal aired from January to March 2016 and ran for 16 episodes. The series, which was based on the 2000 film Frequency, followed a group of detectives who solve cold cases using a strange walkie-talkie that can communicate with someone in the past.

The series had starred Lee Je-hoon (who is set to lead MBC and Disney+’s upcoming Chief Detective 1958), Kim Hye-soo (most-recently appeared in Netflix’s Juvenile Justice) and Cho Jin-woong (of Believer fame). It’s currently unclear if any of the three actors will return for season two.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series, Blood Free, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo. The series is set to premiere next month.

Meanwhile, Netflix has dropped a first look at Parasyte: The Grey, its K-drama adaptation of itoshi Iwaaki’s iconic manga Parasyte. The series will be led by Our Blooming Youth‘s Jeon So-nee, who will be joined by Koo Kyo-hwan of D.P. fame, Lee Jung-hyun from Decision To Leave and more.