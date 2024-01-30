tvN’s ‘Pyramid Game’: cast, premiere date and all you need to know

South Korean streaming service TVING has unveiled new details for its upcoming K-drama series, Pyramid Game, starring WJSN‘s Bona. Here’s everything you need to know about its cast, premiere date, plot and more.

What is Pyramid Game about?

TVING’s latest series will centre around students at a Seoul high school, who participate in a monthly vote called Pyramid Game, a shocking ranking system that decides the social hierarchy at the school.

It’ll follow transfer student Sung Soo-ji, who suddenly finds herself at the bottom of the ranking and becomes the target of bullying and violence. Desperate to save herself, Soo-ji tried to claim the social ladder while working to end Pyramid Game once and for all.

Who is in the cast of Pyramid Game?

The K-drama will be led by WJSN member Bona as protagonist Sung Soo-ji. Joining her are Jeong Ha-dam (Sweet Home season one), Ryu Da-in (Crash Course in Romance), Kang Na-eon (Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938) and Ha Yul-ri (Today’s Webtoon).

Other notable names in the cast include Single’s Inferno season two contestant Shin Seul-ki and Jang Da-ah, who is the sister of IVE‘s Wonyoung, in their first acting roles.

Is there a trailer for the new TV series?

TVING has yet to release a trailer for its latest series, but recently dropped poster for the upcoming K-drama. It features Bona standing in the middle of c a classroom surrounded by an ominous looking red triangle.

“우리 반에 왕따 투표가 있다”⠀매달 마지막 주 목요일, 백연여고 2-5반에서는 게임을 한다.⠀잔혹한 서바이벌 서열 전쟁 <피라미드 게임>TVING 2월 29일 독점 공개⠀#피라미드게임 #티빙 #TVING #2월29일독점공개#서바이벌서열전쟁 #왕따투표 #백연여고 #2학년5반#김지연 #장다아 #류다인 #신슬기 #강나언 Posted by 티빙-TVING on Monday, January 29, 2024

How to watch Pyramid Game?

Pyramid Game will premiere February 29 on South Korean streaming platform TVING. Details about the K-drama’s international availability has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.