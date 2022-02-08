‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ trailer: Kim Tae-ri grows inspired by WJSN’s Bona

Netflix has released an official trailer for its upcoming K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

The new preview follows high school student Na Hee-do (Space Sweepers‘ Kim Tae-ri) as her passion for fencing grows. She watches fencing prodigy Go Yoo-rim (WJSN member Bona) on television, voicing her admiration for the athlete, later going as far as to watch her train every Saturday.

However, Hee-do’s dreams are crushed when a teacher announces that her school has decided to shut down its fencing club due to underfunding. Desperate to turn her luck around, she cooks up a plot she describes as “illegal” which lands her at a shady karaoke club, where Baek Yi-jin (Start-up’s Nam Joo-hyuk) seems to help her out of her predicament. Later, the pair formally introduce themselves to one another.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the story of five characters as they navigate adulthood, romance and their dreams from 1998 to 2021. The series is led by Nam and Kim, whose characters first meet at ages 21 and 18, and later fall in love when they reunite at ages 25 and 21.

The coming-of-age drama also stars Lee Joo-myung (Now, We Are Breaking Up) as Moon Ji-woong, a former internet star, and Choi Hyun-wook of Racket Boys fame as Hee-do’s class leader, Ji Seung-Wan.

Twenty Five Twenty One will air every Saturday and Sunday night on South Korean cable network tvN at 9PM KST starting from February 12, and will also be available to stream globally on Netflix.