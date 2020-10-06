‘Twin Peaks’ actor Clark Middleton dies at 63

Actor Clark Middleton died on Sunday at the age of 63 from West Nile Virus. His passing was confirmed by his wife, Elissa Middleton, in a statement.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend,” she wrote.

“Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Clark Middleton began his professional career in New York City in 1983. His filmography included recurring roles on Law & Order, Twin Peaks and from 2014 to 2020, The Blacklist. Middleton also starred in various supporting roles in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Gutterbee, Trivia Night and Birdman.

Middleton was also an acting coach for more than 20 years. He established his own acting school in 2004 dubbed APT 929, in reference to the legacy of actor and writer, Joe Chaiken. Chaiken, who passed in June 2003, stayed in apartment number 929 in Greenwich Village, New York City.

In a statement, The Blacklist writer Jon Bokenkamp said he was heartbroken upon hearing the news.

“I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way,” Bokenkamp said.

“He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit … I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

Donations can be made to the Clark Middleton Memorial Fund, which is part of the Arthritis Foundation. The actor had battled with the disease since the age of four, and was an avid spokesperson for the foundation.

Elissa Middleton thanked fans for their love and support today (October 6) on Clark’s Twitter account.

“Hi. Elissa here, Clark’s wife. Thank you for your love and support for My Mister,” she wrote.

“I cannot count the number of times he said ‘Give the world your best and the best will come back to you,’ quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love.”

Tributes to the actor have been paid by Bokenkamp, fellow The Blacklist colleagues and fans.

