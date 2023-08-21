Here’s when tvN K-drama ‘Twinkling Watermelon’ premieres

South Korean cable network tvN has announced the premiere date for its upcoming K-drama series, Twinkling Watermelon.

Twinkling Watermelon will star 18 Again‘s Ryeoun, D.P. season two‘s Choi Hyun-wook, A Business Proposal star Seol In-ah and Summer Strike actress Shin Eun-soo.

The upcoming K-drama series is a coming-of-age series that follows Eun-gyeol (played by Ryeoun), the child of deaf adult with a gift for music who ends up forming a band called Twinkling Watermelon with three youths he meets at a mysterious music shop.

The four main cast members will be joined by Seo Young-hee and Choi Won-young, who will play Eun-gyeol’s parents. Rounding out the cast is My Liberation Notes‘ Chun Ho-jin, who will play the music shop’s owner.

Twinkling Watermelon will premiere on tvN on October 2 at 8:50pm KST. The upcoming K-drama series will also be available to stream on Viki in select regions.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has announced the premiere date of its upcoming action-comedy series Han River Police. It’s one of two Korean series the streaming service will debut in September, alongside The Worst of Evil, starring Squid Game’s Wi Ha-jun.

Meanwhile, NME recently gave Disney+’s fantasy-action K-drama Moving a three-star review, saying that the show’s premise of “high schoolers with superpowers is as shopworn as a premise can get” but the series ”more than makes up for with its ample heart”.