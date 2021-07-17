Two more animated ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-offs could be on the way

Two more animated Game Of Thrones spin-off series are reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

Earlier this year, it was reported that HBO Max had already begun work on an animated Thrones spin-off and now it seems that more may be on the way.

As noted in the Hollywood Reporter, two more animated shows are reported to be in development. One is said to focus on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, something explored briefly in George R. R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire novels but there are as yet few details about the other subsequent spin-offs.

Meanwhile, the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon commenced production earlier this year, with HBO confirming the news with photos of the cast taking part in table read sessions.

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon follows the House Targaryen. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

House Of The Dragon is created by Martin, along with showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal, and is scheduled for a 2022 release. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Sonoya Mizuno, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Fabien Frankel.

The new series is just one of multiple Game Of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works at HBO, with Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal for future projects at the network.

One of the spin-offs, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, who also features in House Of The Dragon.

Another production, 10,000 Ships, focuses on the warrior queen Princess Nymeria from the House Martell, who founded the kingdom of Dorne roughly 1,000 years before Game Of Thrones.

The final prequel spin-off is set in the King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom, located in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.