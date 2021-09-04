Two new South Park movies will be arriving before the end of the year, Paramount+ has confirmed.

It was revealed last month that the popular animated TV series created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker had been renewed through to season 30 in 2027, with 14 original films based on the series also ordered for production.

In a landmark deal that will see Stone and Parker produce six more seasons of their flagship animated property, 14 new films based on the show will be produced for US streaming service Paramount+.

Now, speaking during the Paramount+ panel at this week’s Television Critics Association panel, Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, confirmed that the first two of these South Park movies will debut before the end of 2021 with two more coming every year through 2027.

The plots for the new films have yet to be disclosed.

The recent order comes after two hour-long South Park specials were released over the course of the pandemic, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’, with the former nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a joint statement.

“When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received.

“We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

While the new films might follow a similar format to the pandemic specials, this isn’t the first time that South Park has been adapted into a feature production – with musical South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut released at the height of the show’s popularity in 1999.

Meanwhile, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have realised their dream of purchasing Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant featured in several episodes of South Park.

The company that previously owned Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy back in April, and Parker and Stone quickly revealed their desire to buy it. Now it seems a deal has finally been struck for their acquisition of the venue.

“We bought it,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that the “fair” deal was done Friday morning (August 13). “It just feels natural.”