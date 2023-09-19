Tyson Fury calls Netflix docuseries about his family “bullshit”

Tyson Fury has hit out at the new Netflix docuseries about his family, labelling it “bullshit”.

The new show At Home With The Furys sees the Netflix cameras follow the boxer and his family.

In a new chat on the Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley show, Fury shared his anger at the way the show has portrayed him and his family, he said: “Netflix didn’t want to film the whole reality.