Watch previously unreleased footage from the first three episodes of ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3

Netflix has dropped previously unreleased footage from the first three episodes of Single’s Inferno season 3.

Gwan-hee and Hye-seon spend more time together

In the first clip, college student Hye-seon and professional basketballer Gwan-hee are in Paradise, enjoying an ice-cold beer while getting to know each other better.

“Do you prefer someone mature and composed? Or someone bubbly and cute?” asked Hye-seon, to which Gwan-hee replied: “I prefer someone I can learn something from.”

“Someone who can hold a good conversation. Someone calm and composed. If it were an animal, like a deer or a rabbit,” he added. “That’s my type”.

In response, Hye-seon wondered if Gwan-hee was “attracted ot the sight of me driving today” and if that fulfilling the criteria of “someone reliable”.

“Not when you were diving,” he joking said. “Well, when we were swimming and when we were talking before that. That was when you gave off noona vibes.”

Min-woo confesses to Gyu-ri, while Ha-jeong and Min-kyu get closer

Back on Inferno, Min-woo and Gyu-ri spend time together as the only two left on the island. Min-woo soon confesses to Gyu-ri that he wants to go to Paradise with her, and will take her there if he wins at an upcoming game.

“I just want to get pampered with you, eat a lot of good food and get to know you,” he said. Later, Gyu-ri reveals that she actually picked Min-woo to go to Paradise with, even though he didn’t pick her.

Elsewhere, Ha-jeong and Min-kyu are at Paradise having a meal together. Ha-jeong called Min-kyu out for looking at her “like a child”, before the latter reveals why.

“I’m just having trouble making eye contact,” he admitted. “I usually have no problem making eye contract. But I don’t know. I guess I’m getting a bit shy right now.”

How to watch Single’s Inferno season three?

The first three episodes of Single’s Inferno season three are available to watch now exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform will release two new episodes every Tuesday, until the final episode on January 9, 2024.