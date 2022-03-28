Watch the charming teaser for upcoming BL K-drama ‘Blueming’

A new teaser for upcoming boy’s love (BL) K-drama web series Blueming has been released.

Starring rookie actors Kang Eun-bin and Jo Hyuk-joon, Blueming revolves around college student Cha Si-won (Kang), who strives to be popular in university after being teased during his childhood. However, Si-won comes to realise that he is being overshadowed by fellow student Hyeong Da-woon (Jo), whose looks, grades and personality are said to be “perfect”.

“I had to be flawless to not be looked down on,” says Si-won, as he attempts to gain popularity by working on his physical appearance and volunteering at school. However, he soon encounters Hyeong Da-woon, who is effortlessly well-liked by their peers.

While Si-won initially shows disdain for Da-woon’s popularity, believing that he looks down on him, the pair begin to grow closer as the latter attempts to clear Si-won’s misunderstanding. “The reason why I kept laughing was because I found you cute,” Da-woon admits.

Based on the webtoon Who Can Define Popularity?, Blueming is set to air its first episode later this week on March 30 and will be available on several platforms, including iQiyi. The series is helmed by director Hwang Da-seul, who is known for BL romantic-comedy To My Star (2021).

In other K-drama news, VIXX member Leo has been confirmed to be starring in upcoming BL K-drama Happy Ending Outside The Fence. The vocalist will be the second VIXX member to star in a BL series, following member Hyuk was cast in web drama Color Rush, where he starred alongside former The Boyz member Hur Hyun-jun.