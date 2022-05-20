Upcoming K-drama ‘Eve’ will no longer premiere this month

tvN has announced that the premiere of its upcoming K-drama Eve, starring Seo Ye-ji, has been pushed back.

In a statement to Sports Chosun on May 20, the producers behind Eve announced that the series’ premiere has been pushed back by a week from its original date of May 25 to June 1, due to delays in filming.

“Although [‘Eve’] is a pre-produced drama, due to various factors such as COVID-19, filming was delayed a lot,” the team explained, as translated by Soompi. “We’re still in the midst of filming, and due to our tight schedule for things like post-production, we wound up postponing our first broadcast by a week.”

In the same statement, the Eve team also announced that the press conference previously scheduled to be held ahead of its premiere has been cancelled as a result of its tight filming schedule.

“Some have speculated that [this decision] is due to the pressure involved with Seo Ye-ji’s return, but that is not true. It is simply because of our filming schedule that we are unable to hold a press conference,” they wrote.

Seo’s lead role in the new series is notably her first project since she dropped out of the forthcoming OCN series Island. At the time, she withdrew from the role after being embroiled in a scandal over her alleged manipulation of former boyfriend and fellow actor Kim Jung-hyun in 2018. Seo and her agency however had denied the allegations.

Described as a fatal revenge tale, Eve follows a 13-year-old scheme aimed at taking down South Korea’s top wealth percentile. Seo stars as Lee Ra-el, a woman described as a “dangerous flower” with a disarming charm to guise her craftiness, a skill she picked up after the untimely death of her father at a young age.

She is also the woman at the centre of the lawsuit, which arose from her desire to take down Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun), the CEO of megacorporation LY Group and a main culprit in the tragedy that befell her family. Watch the trailer here.