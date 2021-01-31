Upcoming ‘Sex and the City’ revival to “examine” the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic will “obviously” be part of the storyline for the upcoming Sex and the City revival, according to Sarah Jessica Parker.

It was confirmed last month that the iconic show was set to return as a limited series on new streaming service HBO Max.

Sources say that three of the main characters in the show – Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York – will return for the limited series, but Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) is unlikely to make an appearance.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a new interview, Parker praised the diversity of the writing room for the reunion, saying the show’s writers will bring “life experience, political world views and social world views”.

Discussing whether the show will acknowledge the pandemic, she added: “[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.

“And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

The recent news of the reunion comes after years of rumours regarding a third film in the hit series, which were denied by Sarah Jessica Parker back in 2017.

When putting ideas of a third Sex and the City film to bed a number of years ago, Parker said: “It’s over… we’re not doing it.”

She revealed that a script had already been written, and that she was “disappointed” the movie hadn’t gone ahead.

“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she explained. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”