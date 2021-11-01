‘Melancholia’: tvN delays premiere of upcoming series for a week

South Korean cable network tvN will be delaying the premiere of its upcoming romance drama Melancholia.

On October 31, a representative from the production revealed to XSportsNews that the series would be making its premiere a week later than originally planned, from November 3 to November 10. The news comes after several staff members working on Melancholia were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“After one of the production staff tested positive for COVID-19, the entire cast and crew got PCR tests. Three other staff members tested positive but everyone else tested negative,” said the representative, as translated by Soompi.

“As safety comes first, in order to ensure a safe production, we have made the decision to delay the premiere,” they added. “We made this decision after reviewing the production situation and so that viewers can have the smoothest viewing experience possible.”

The upcoming series, starring Im Soo-jung (Search: WWW) and Lee Do-hyun (Sweet Home, 18 Again), revolves around a prestigious private high school in the wealthy Gangnam district where corruption runs deep.

Im will play Ji Yoon-soo, a good-natured math teacher at the school, while Lee is set to portray Baek Seung-yoo, a troubled student and former math prodigy. Melancholia will premiere on November 10 on tvN, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI and Viki.

Meanwhile, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho is set to stay on as the lead actor of the upcoming Korean film Sad Tropics. Last month, the 35-year-old actor’s role in the movie looked uncertain after he became embroiled in controversy with his alleged ex-girlfriend who had accused the actor of mistreatment.