Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen.

In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.

He added: “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

Perry said Bertinelli, however, pretended like nothing had happened the next day. He wrote: “I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated.”

Bertinelli, who was married to Van Halen between 1981 to 2007, shared a video on TikTok following the reports, soundtracked by Taylor Swift track ‘Anti-Hero’ from her latest album ‘Midnights’. In the clip, you hear the lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

On the video, Bertinelli wrote: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?”

Perry and Bertinelli starred together in sitcom Sydney, which was axed after one season in 1990.

The actor recently apologised for comments about Keanu Reeves in his memoir, where he asked: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Elsewhere in the book, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago from opioid overuse after his colon burst.