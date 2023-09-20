Viewers react as Samuel L. Jackson stars in Warburtons advert

Samuel L. Jackson has become the latest Hollywood actor to star in an advert for Warburtons – check out the clip below.

In the advert, the actor takes on the role of the bakery’s real chairman, Jonathan Warburton, to tackle criticism against the brand’s toastie loaves.

As he shows a social media post from someone called “Steve” bemoaning the similarities to other loaves in the shops, Jackson, as Jonathan Warburton, says: “Sometimes you need Samuel L. Jackson to play you in a commercial because when I see this, from Steve, up in my socials, it unleashes a furious anger within me.”

The advert then runs through the effort that goes into a Warburtons loaf, deeming that it’s tested for softness, “butter-ability” and “bounce-back-ability”. “That’s a thing,” Jackson exclaims.

After the advert debuted on Wednesday (September 20), viewers on X (formerly Twitter) have praised the actor’s involvement.

“Holy moly, Warburtons have knocked this clean out of the bakery. Park. Whatever,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “I’m a simple woman. Samuel L. Jackson says eat Warburtons toastie loaf and I listen. Please use this superpower for good, Mr Jackson.”

You can check out more reactions below.

I’m a simple woman. Samuel L Jackson says eat @Warburtons toastie loaf and I listen. Please use this superpower for good, Mr Jackson. https://t.co/vIeQntZOip — LadyNico (@LadyNico) September 20, 2023

Holy moly, Warburtons have knocked this clean out of the bakery. Park. Whatever. https://t.co/ayURrdeho0 — Kenny Campbell Comms & Media (@MrKennyCampbell) September 20, 2023

Absolute. Unadulterated. Purest. Gold. Laughter. Just a brilliant advert from Warburtons (my favourite Toastie, well Super Toastie loaf for me obvs) the bakers. Brilliant. Must watch. Sound on. (H/t: @Tankslider) https://t.co/Gzzg8m4QED — Ruaraidh Walker (@F1Ruaraidh) September 20, 2023

when the revolution comes i will save warburtons. i'm sorry but, i do make the rules, and their toastie loaf is the best and this commercial is adorable. props to their marketing team https://t.co/aB2sFLkTuz — alice⁷🧃🍊 (@alice_m_xxx) September 20, 2023

Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone and George Clooney have all previously starred in adverts for the bakery brand.

Jackson, meanwhile, is rumoured to be starring in Quentin Tarantino’s next film The Movie Critic, alongside his former Pulp Fiction co-star John Travolta and Paul Walter Hauser.