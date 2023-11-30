‘Vigilante’ review: a delight for adrenaline junkies

The law has its limitations and loopholes – with the right lawyers, criminals like murderers and sex offenders are able to walk scot-free. Justice is not always rightfully enforced, and victims, especially of violent crimes, often feel there is no appropriate punishment for their perpetrators. Vigilante’s protagonist, Kim Ji-yong (Nam Joo-hyuk), is plagued by the rotting feeling of deep injustice: as a child, he was forced to witness the gory murder of his own mother, brutally beaten to her death over a slight. Despite the killer’s trial as a repeated offender, the prosecution sentenced him to only three years in prison.

Twelve years later, the same man continues to oppress and abuse innocent strangers. But – as the show’s title suggests – Ji-yong, now grown, puts an end to the barbarity when he stalks the murderer down an alley and bludgeons him to death to avenge his mother’s wrongful death. Because of the poisonous vengeance that has festered in Ji-yong, personally meting out what he believes is the most appropriate form of justice to evildoers is what keeps him going.

He has an entire track record of doing so without having been caught (yet), but reporter Choi Mi-ryeo (Kim So-jin) is on his tail, and dubs him with the underwhelming pseudonym of “vigilante” in her stories. As his deeds gain more public traction, it’s only a matter of time before the authorities catch up to him.

Vigilante stands as one of the better originals Disney+ has put out this year. Not a single second of the K-drama is never really wasted on filler or unnecessary scenes – it jumps straight into the action. It is both a strength and a weakness: this is great for people who don’t have the patience for the drawn-out nature of the traditional 16-episode format, but sacrifices a natural pace for the sake of brevity. Important moments that showcase emotional and personal growth are pushed aside in favour of bigger plot moments, which in the end detracts from the audience’s ability to emotionally connect to characters that are not Ji-yong himself.

Story-wise, the tale of a vigilante with a traumatised childhood is not exactly new material (see Batman). Nam Joo-hyuk, although an adept actor, feels a little out of his depth as a steel-hearted, stoic, violent man with a tunnel vision for his skewed idea of justice. Despite that, the plot does raise some important questions about the utility of the modern legal system and who it really serves – is it still a trustworthy system through which justice can be meted out appropriately? Or can it be twisted and mended to serve people at the top of the food chain?

Although not exactly an innovative premise, Vigilante is still worth a watch: if not for the expertly choreographed fight scenes and masterful cinematography, then probably to reflect on the judicial system and what it truly stands for. Or for Nam Joo-hyuk. That said, if you’re looking for a story that brings fresh perspective and original stories to the table, you may want to consider skipping this one.

All episode of Vigilante are available on Disney+ now