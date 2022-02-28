‘Vikings: Valhalla’ star visited Irish grocery store in full costume

Vikings: Valhalla star Frida Gustavsson has revealed that she once forgot to take her costume off after an intense scene, and accidentally walked into a grocery store.

The new Netflix spin-off of Vikings made its debut over the weekend (February 25), moving 100 years after the events of the original series, with a focus on the likes of Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson).

The series contains many intense moments, and Gustavsson revealed to NME that after her first bloody scene, she got a bit too stuck in.

“I have loved playing this part,” she recalled. “The first time I had to have my face covered in blood, it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever got to do. Problem was, I forgot to take it off at the end of the shoot.

“I walked into this little grocery store in the coastal town of Greystones, in Ireland, where we film,” the actress added. “My face was covered in blood. I think that was a bit of a shock to some people.”

Speaking further about preparing for the role, which involves Freydís becoming a shield maiden, Gustavsson admitted: “Unfortunately, as a woman, you rarely get trained to get bigger. This role required that. I had to shape my body to carry large weapons and wear real chainmail and leather armour. It was great!”

Valhalla also stars the likes of Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson.

The series focuses on “the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror”.

The show synopsis adds: “These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”