Vince Staples’ Netflix comedy show gets release date, new trailer

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Vince Staples‘ upcoming scripted comedy series, The Vince Staples Show.

Scheduled for release on February 15, The Vince Staples Show will run for five episodes, and has been billed as a “limited series” per Netflix, meaning that a second season is highly unlikely.

The scripted series, which was co-written by Vince Staples himself, will also feature a cameo from Rick Ross, who is featured in the trailer. The trailer shows Staples getting caught up in crime, while lying to his partner that nothing of note is going in on his daily life.

Watch the trailer for The Vince Staples Show below.

Netflix’s official synopsis of The Vince Staples Show reads: “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Staples’ new show was co-created with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. It will co-star Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth, with recurring appearances from Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock. Besides starring and co-writing, Vince Staples has also been credited as a director on the show.

Vince Staples’ last album was the 2022 record, ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’. That record scored a four-star review, with Kyann-Sian Williams writing for NME: “Emphasising Staples’ versatility, ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ continues the revival of hip-hop’s golden age (also epitomised by Cordae‘s 2021 album ‘From A Birds Eye View’). The production is clean and the rhymes imaginative as the artist digs deeper than ever before. Yes, ‘Vince Staples’ was a beautifully personal reflection from start to finish, but ‘Ramona Park…’ enriches the listener’s relationship with the rapper – who hasn’t looked back on their former home with mixed feelings and deep nostalgia?”