Viola Davis is Michelle Obama in first look at ‘The First Lady’

The first photos have been released for Showtime’s The First Lady.

The political drama series will focus on the lives of three first ladies: Michelle Obama (played by Viola Davis); Betty Ford (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (played by Gillian Anderson).

According to Showtime, the first season will trace “their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy”.

Advertisement

You can check out the first photo of Davis as Michelle Obama below (via Entertainment Weekly), alongside O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow) as President Barack Obama.

The limited anthology series will also star Dakota Fanning (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) as Betty’s first daughter Susan Ford and Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as President Gerald Ford. Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor) will play President Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Anderson’s portrayal of wife Eleanor.

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” Davis said about playing the first lady. “It’s our jobs as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

Cathay Schulman (Crash) serves as showrunner on the series, with Susanne Bier (The Undoing) as director.

The 10-episode first season of The First Lady is scheduled to air in spring 2022.

Advertisement

Davis is also set to star opposite Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s The Unforgivable, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven by Sally Wainwright. The film’s cast includes Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The Unforgivable is set to be released in select cinemas on November 24, and arrives on Netflix on December 10.