Viral Amy Schumer doppelgänger truck stop photo looks to be fake after all

A photo of a truck driver that went viral due to the woman bearing Amy Schumer’s resemblance appears to be a doctored image.

Last week (June 10) Schumer came to learn of the photograph and shared her confusion about her doppelgänger. “Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me 😢” she wrote on Twitter.

The image in question originated from a Facebook post by the Celina 52 Truck Stop, which showed a woman alike to Schumer receiving her prize win of a Monster Energy branded mini-fridge from a truck stop.

The caption read: “Who says only men drive trucks?? Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to redeem her Cranking The Hog Reward Points for this brand new mini fridge valued at over $500 due to the Monster Energy branding. Thanks for continuing to let us service you!”

Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me😢 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 10, 2021

However, Snopes has since claimed to have debunked the image by drawing readers’ attention to the Celina 52 Truck Stop’s index description as a “satire/parody” page, and also pointed to a similar situation involving a picture of NHL player Phil Kessel.

The image on Celina 52 Truck Stop Facebook page was accompanied by the claim that Kessel, like Amelia, was a regular truck driver who had won a prize at their truck stop.

Kessel’s T-shirt had been digitally altered to show the slogan: “Harry Potter hates Ohio”. It’s now being questioned whether Amelia’s shirt, which reads “Truckin N Fuckin”, has also been edited.

The photo of Schumer’s claimed doppelgänger also shows that Amelia has a teardrop tattoo underneath her eye, which can signal that a convict has murdered someone.

A subsequent Facebook comment on Celina 52 Truck Stop, as highlighted by The Independent, reads: “Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered someone.

“She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honour their memory.”

NME could not independently verify the veracity of the viral image or whether the woman in question exists.