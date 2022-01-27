Viu announces Thai musical drama series, ‘WANNABE’, with Thaitanium rapper Sunny Day as guest star

Streaming platform Viu has announced a new Thai coming-of-age drama series, WANNABE, featuring rapper Sunny Day from Thai hip-hop crew Thaitanium.

WANNABE – which has yet to receive a release date – is led by award-winning actor Chanon Santinatornkul. He stars as Puen, a rising young rapper who goes by the stage name Be Gun, and his group of friends as they navigate life, relationships and musicianship. Thaitanium rapper Sunny Day – aka Nay Mayo “Day” Thot – will feature as a guest.

Watch the teaser trailer for WANNABE below.

WANNABE is just one of over 30 new original Asian productions that Viu has lined up for the year, it announced in a press release on January 25. Also included in Viu’s 2022 slate are Malaysian sci-fi comedy titled AI5YA, starring comedians Afdlin Shauk and Zizan Razak, and Malaysian fantasy romantic comedy, Seribu Nina.

Other titles include new seasons of returning shows like Thailand’s Close Friend and Indonesia’s Assalamualaikum My Future Husband. Citing a “demand for Thai dramas”, Viu has also announced fresh productions like Thai romantic drama Finding The Rainbow, romantic comedy My Coach, thriller Remember 15 and action series Real Fake.

Viu will also release a slew of Chinese and South Korean dramas this year including From Now On, Showtime! starring Park Hae-jin (Doctor Stranger) and Jin Ki-joo (The Secret Life of My Secretary).

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it plans to release over 20 original Korean dramas and films throughout the year, ranging from dramas, variety shows and movies. Among these is the highly anticipated apocalyptic zombie series All Of Us Are Dead on January 28, and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.