VIXX’s Leo, Karam and Ha Jong-woo star in character teasers for upcoming BL K-drama ‘Happy Ending Romance’

Upcoming South Korean BL (boys’ love) web series Happy Ending Romance has introduced its main characters in a series of teaser clips.

On November 11, South Korean mobile streaming platform Heavenly unveiled the first character teasers for its upcoming BL series Happy Ending Romance starring VIXX’s Leo and actors Karam and Ha Jong-woo.

The upcoming romance series, which will focus on a love triangle between three men in the publishing industry, is set to premiere on the Heavenly app on November 24 at Noon KST. It will also be available to stream on Viki.

Leo is set to star as Kim Jung-hyun, a best-selling author. Although he appears to have a cold, prickly personality, he is said to be affectionate and gentle towards his love interest, Cha Jung-woo (Karam). At the beginning of the series, Jung-woo is a talented up-and-coming author who is forced to live in recluse after becoming involved in a scandal in the industry.

Joining them is actor Ha Jong-woo, who will play Han Tae-young. As the CEO of a successful publishing company, Tae-young attempts to convince Jung-woo to return to the literary scene as a writer while also pursuing him as a romantic interest.

Notably, the upcoming series marks Leo’s first acting role in a K-drama after starring in musicals like Full House, Marie Antoinette and Frankenstein. Earlier this year, the idol made a comeback with his third solo mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’.