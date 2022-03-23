VIXX’s Leo to star in new BL K-drama ‘Happy Ending Outside The Fence’

VIXX member Leo has been confirmed to star in athe upcoming boy’s love (BL) K-drama, Happy Ending Outside The Fence.

Rumours of Leo’s potential involvement in the drama spread earlier this month, after he had posted a photo of the script on his Instagram stories. At the time, Leo nor the production team behind the drama confirmed the news.

Is VIXX Leo will star in Idol Romance's upcoming BL, "펜스 밖은 해피엔딩" (Happy Ending Outside The Fence)? On his IG Story, he posted a script showing this hangul, "펜스… 해ㅍ…".

▶️ Check out his IG Story 👉 https://t.co/RlxYbt4GAt NOTE: This is subject to confirmation. pic.twitter.com/xuuFCtb4uI — BL Update 🍥 (@BLUPDATE2022) February 28, 2022

Yesterday, however, production studio The Dramatist posted stills of Leo on their Instagram account, with the show’s Korean title and “BL” tagged in the caption. As of writing, Leo’s exact role in Happy Ending Outside The Fence has yet to be confirmed.

With this, Leo is the second VIXX member to be cast in a BL drama. In 2020, member Hyuk was cast in web drama Color Rush, where he starred alongside former The Boyz member Hur Hyun-jun and Miracle Girl’s Yoo Jun.

Further details about Happy Ending Outside The Fence, such as a plot summary and a potential release date, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

