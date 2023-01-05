Watch the trailer for Filipino live-action remake of ‘Voltes V’ anime

Filipino network GMA-7 has released an official five-minute trailer for its live-action remake of the 1980s mecha anime series Voltes V.

The trailer for Voltes V Legacy – which stars Radson Flores, Matt Luzano, Raphael Landicho, Ysabel Ortega and Miguel Tanfelix as five young pilots of the machines that make up the mecha Voltes V – reveals that Earth has come under attack by an alien race of horned humanoids. The pilots must fight back against the invasion using the power of the mecha even as the trailer promises high-octane action, romance, intrigue and camaraderie in droves.

Watch the trailer for the live-action remake of Voltes V below.

The Toei-partnered live-action adaptation is directed by Mark Reyes, with scripts by Suzette Doctolero and CGI by Riot Inc. Post-Production and GMA Post Video. It is due to begin airing sometime in 2023, though the exact release date has not been disclosed.

The original Voltes V anime series first began airing in the Philippines in 1978 before being banned by then-president Ferdinand Marcos five episodes before it could conclude its first season. It was one of several anime titles to be banned by Marcos, who claimed that the shows featured excessive violence. Following Marcos’ ousting in 1986, the series began airing again in the Philippines, and has been re-aired several times since, with a Tagalog dub of the show making its way to screens in 1999.

A redubbed edition was most recently aired on GMA-7 in 2017.

The series’ connection to the Marcos regime has been a topic of discussion among Filipino fans, with visual artist Toym Imao creating a sculpture inspired by Voltes V called Last, Lost, Lust for Four Forgotten Episodes in 2014. The sculpture was part of his series of art installations entitled Super Robot – Suffer Reboot, and was displayed at the entrance of Palma Hall at the University of the Philippines.

The artist would later describe his generation as the “Voltes V generation” when discussing the impact the series’ ban had on children at the time in a column for Inquirer.

The series originally aired in Japan in 1977 as the second part of director Tadao Nagahama’s Romance Super Robot Trilogy, with Chō Denji Robo Combattler V making up the first part and Tōshō Daimos making up the third part.