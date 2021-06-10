WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that the show will not return for a second season.

During an interview for Variety‘s ‘Actors On Actors’ series, Olsen appeared to put the rumours of the show’s return to bed once and for all.

“No. No, it’s definitely a limited series,” she told Kaley Cuoco, who had asked about the future of WandaVision.

Advertisement

However, when pressed by Cuoco, whose own limited series The Flight Attendant has been renewed, the actor said: “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die…”

Olsen also used the interview to express her love for small screen acting.

“I think this six month experience of really hard work with the same people and it’s exhausting…it just feels really good.”

Olsen’s comments follow Paul Bettany’s uncertainty about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who played Vision alongside Olsen in the Disney+ show, said that he doesn’t have a Marvel contract currently.

Bettany told The Playlist: “All that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again.”

Advertisement

However, he added that the evolved version of his character in the show would have to be addressed: “I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that.”

Olsen’s Marvel character the Scarlet Witch will next appear in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The film will be released on March 25, 2022 as part of Marvel’s phase four.