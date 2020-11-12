‘WandaVision’: first Marvel TV spin-off on Disney+ confirmed for 2021 release

WandaVision, the first of several Marvel Cinematic Universe TV spin-offs on Disney+, has been confirmed to premiere on January 15, 2021.

The twist on a family sitcom – centred on the home life of Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) and her android partner, Vision – will kick off the exclusive MCU-Disney slate ahead of other titles set for next year including Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki.

A brief video posted by Disney+ on social media today (November 12) flashes up images of the era-hopping, dark domestic series on an old TV set. Watch below.

As Polygon notes, the series picks up with Wanda living with Vision “which is interesting, given that Vision didn’t even live long enough to get snapped during the events of Avengers: Infinity War — and so was not among those resurrected at the end of Avengers: Endgame“.

The publication adds that the TV series wasn’t intended to be the first MCU show to hit Disney+ but that when production shutdowns happened earlier in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, WandaVision was the closest title to wrapping production.

A premiere date of January, 15 2012 enables Disney+ to finish airing the second season of The Mandalorian, its biggest original series so far, which is set to end on December 18.

