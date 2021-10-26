Warner Bros. defends Dougray Scott following Ruby Rose allegations

Warner Bros. has spoken out in defence of Dougray Scott, in light of allegations made by Ruby Rose.

The former Batwoman actor took aim at Scott – who played Colonel Jacob Kane on The CW show – among others from the project on her social media channels last week.

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott,” the studio said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

They continued: “Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part.

“Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set. Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

Rose followed up her initial comments against The CW team with messages directed at Scott over the weekend.

“Dougray. I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger Issues [sic].. but ur sueing me for 10 million cos @gberlanti shared his lawyer with you.. please.. come first so I can use the money from that case to take on g berlanti,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

In a statement to Rose’s claims, Scott said via his representatives: “As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour.

“I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”