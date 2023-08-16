‘Warrior Nun’ fans react to show’s return as new film trilogy

Fans have reacted to the news that the popular Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun will be returning as a film trilogy.

The show is based on the comic series by Ben Dunn and follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), who is resurrected by a divine artifact in her back before discovering she has supernatural powers and is part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

Shortly after the release of Warrior Nun season two, it was reported to have the highest Netflix audience rating ever. Netflix, however, cancelled the show after two seasons back in December 2022.

The cancellation sparked a lengthy fan campaign to resurrect the show, with one of the campaigning tactics including renting a billboard outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Creator Simon Barry then confirmed in June that it “will return” and would be “more EPIC than you could imagine”.

Now, executive producer Dean English has announced that Warrior Nun will be returning as three films.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans,” he said in a video statement shared on Tuesday (August 15). “Because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.”

Announcing that Warrior Nun is set to return in the form of a movie trilogy, he said: “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front.

“Some may ask, “Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?” The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

English encouraged fans to sign up for a mailing list to receive exclusive updates, concluding: “I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.”

Fans have been expressing their excitement and delight at the news on social media, with many changing the original #SaveWarriorNun hashtag to #WarriorNunSaved.

“The news we’ve been waiting for,” one X/Twitter user shared. “Warrior Nun as a movie trilogy!! I could never dream so big!!” another added.

“I’m sorry, I blacked out, does this really say THREE movies,” a third wrote.

Check out some more fan reactions below.

im sorry, i blacked out, does this really say THREE movies #warriornun pic.twitter.com/r1m6fmfst3 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 16, 2023

GOOD MORNING IT WAS NOT A DREAM WARRIOR NUN IS COMING BACK AS A TRILOGY #WarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNunTrilogy pic.twitter.com/vp32MsnyYg — giù? gui? gg?🍂||😮‍💨alba baptista defence squad (@giulswannacry) August 16, 2023

me 5 seconds in watching the warrior nun movies pic.twitter.com/8FxdGiGx2t — ava silva’s funeral director (@suprcorps) August 16, 2023

SO ITS CONFIMED WE ARE ALL DRESSING UP AS NUNS TO GO WATCH WN IN THE CINEMAS?!#Warriornun #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/ALK3pU5aKw — Riley⚔|dm for tattoos (@greeebbo) August 16, 2023

What a beautiful few hours this has been. We did it family, we not only saved our show, but we proved that these characters and this story are so much more than just "a silly nun show." No matter what happens next, we made history. ❤️🫂🥝#WarriorNun #WarriorNunTrilogy pic.twitter.com/XUkj6csWYg — Cohosh @cohosh.bsky.social (@CohoshThe) August 16, 2023

How many cancelled shows come back and get revived as films, three films (THREE!), and get a universe? None. Warrior Nun is the first to do that. We made history guys! Well done! I’m proud of you all! 🩵#WarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/tNxCWmwA84 — Ellie (@Ellsisbored) August 16, 2023

THEY DID NOT ANNOUNCE A WARRIOR NUN CINEMATIC UNIVERSE STARTING WITH 3 MOVIES I HAD ZERO FAITH AND THEY COME OUT THIS THIS ??? — emilia 🍒 kmew trophy wife era (@lexiescarina) August 16, 2023

this is so funny bec you know it’s about warrior nun 😭 #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/Dk0hV75SyF — yeł talks too much 🤍 (@yelsimpforkty) August 16, 2023