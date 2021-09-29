Watch 2PM’s Taecyeon star in comedic new teaser for tvN’s ‘Inspector Joy’

tvN has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming historical drama, Inspector Joy.

Inspector Joy is an upcoming historical comedy drama that follows Ra Yi-eon, an aspiring gourmet that ends up being roped into becoming an undercover government official who is tasked to uncover corruption. He eventually teams up with a divorced woman named Kim Jo-yi (played by Kim Hye-yoon).

In the comedic teaser, lead character Ra Yi-eon, played by 2PM member Taecyeon, is apprehensive toward his newly appointed role as secret royal inspector. “The first inspector… I heard people lost contact. I heard the second inspector vanished,” he thinks, as translated by Soompi. “Of all people, it had to be me? An inspector?”

Set to premiere this November, the series will also feature popular actors such as Kim Jae-kyoon (The Veil, While You Were Sleeping), Jung Soon-won (Vincenzo, Yumi’s Cells), Lee Sang-hee (A Piece Of Your Mind, Decibel) and more in its supporting cast.

Taecyeon is no stranger to the Korean acting industry, having starred in many well-loved dramas throughout his career as an actor, such as The Game: Towards Zero and Save Me. He most notably starred in the highly popular Netflix series Vincenzo this year, where he played Jang Joon-woo.

In other K-drama news, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos announced that hit series Squid Game is on track to become the platform’s “biggest non-English language show in the world”, adding that there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”