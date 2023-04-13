Watch an action-packed teaser for ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’

South Korean cable network tvN has released a new teaser for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, the second season of 2020’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Lee Dong-wook returns as gumiho Lee Yeon in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. He unexpectedly travels back in time to the year 1938, where he meets the former western mountain god Ryu Hong-joo (played by The Penthouse‘s Kim So-yeon).

The new teaser opens with Lee Yeon and his brother Lee Rang (Kim Bum) in the middle of a town in turmoil. As Lee Rang lifts a lighter to light his cigarette, a bullet narrowly misses him, piercing his cigarette in half. “Stop smoking, you brat!” Lee Yeon shouts at his brother, followed by a montage of intense action scenes.

The teaser also feature a first look at Kim So-yeon as former western mountain god Ryu Hong-joo, who makes her appearance in a white dress while overlooking a lush green field.

The clip ends with Lee Yeon saying: If you even dare touch a hair on my younger brother’s head… Foxes repay kindness but also take revenge.”

Besides Lee Dong-wook, original Tale of the Nine-Tailed cast member Hwang Hee is also set to return for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. In addition, Itaewon Class actor Ryu Kyung-soo has joined the cast as Cheon Moo-young.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is set to premiere May 6 on South Korean cable network tvN, while international availability for the show has yet to be announced.