Watch an epic new trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’ season 2

A new trailer has been shared for the upcoming second season of His Dark Materials – watch it below.

The first season of the HBO/BBC show came out last year, and the upcoming second series was first teased with an initial trailer at Comic-Con@Home last month.

The official synopsis for season two, which is set to tackle Phillip Pullman’s second book in the His Dark Materials series, The Subtle Knife, reads: “Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown.

“In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

“Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.” Watch the new trailer below.

The initial first-look trailer for the second season confirmed a Fleabag reunion for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott. “The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it’s wonderful that this is happening,” Scott said of the team-up.

Reviewing the first season of His Dark Materials, NME wrote: “For the most part, His Dark Materials has a very regal vibe. The cinematography is beautiful and the cameras frequently cut to wide, sweeping shots of the countryside – accompanied by a majestic score that wouldn’t sound out of place in a Bond movie.

“Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are touchstones here – and the tone is very much like a big, Christmas-time family blockbuster. The difference, crucially, is that nothing feels hammy or cheesy.”