Watch BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in in first-ever ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

JTBC has unveiled the first sneak peek of the highly-anticipated South Korean television series Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

The minute-long clip introduced a new change in airing time slots for the free-to-air cable network, moving its current Friday-Saturday 11pm KST slot of dramas over to Saturday-Sunday at 10:30pm KST from September onwards.

In the announcement clip, JTBC outlined the dramas that would be affected by this change in consecutive order. This includes the long-awaited Snowdrop, which is set to feature BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as its lead actress opposite Jung Hae-in (Tune In For Love, One Spring Night).

According to the video announcement, Snowdrop is et to air as JTBC’s final Saturday-Sunday drama of the year. The clip also gave viewers a first glimpse at the series, showcasing scenes of Jisoo and Jung’s characters slow-dancing together. Further details regarding Snowdrop have yet to be announced by JTBC.

Other dramas affected by the new time slot change include the highly-anticipated Lost, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Do-yeon. The series is scheduled to premiere on September 4.

Meanwhile, crime-comedy-action drama Koo Kyung Yi (romanised title), starring veteran actress Lee Young-ae (Sympathy For Lady Vengeance, ID: Gangnam Beauty), is set to premiere this October.

