Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran have recreated the famous Ross and Monica dance routine from Friends – watch their version below.

In the season six episode of the show, The One With The Routine, siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Cox) brought their old dance routine out of retirement to try and attract the camera while appearing as extras on the set of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

It has since become a legendary episode of the hit sitcom, and Cox and Sheeran decided to give the routine their own version.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend…” Cox wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag “ReRoutine”.

See the original Friends version and the new adaptation of the dance routine below.

Last week, Cox reunited with the cast of Friends for the show’s long-awaited and much-delayed reunion.

Reviewing Friends: The Reunion, NME wrote: “For the most part, it’s a shameless nostalgia fest with little point or purpose. Yet amid the oh-so-carefully planned set pieces are a few honest bits that fans will love.

“The Reunion’s closing minutes are equally poignant, building up to another tear-stained goodbye – and Cox promising (with emphasis) that this is indeed the final on-screen Friends farewell. Thankfully a dinner date is mooted, as long as it’s away from the cameras. Can someone book a table for 17 years’ time?”

Since the show’s release, it’s been revealed that cameos from BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber have been cut from the show being broadcast in China. The popular musicians are thought to have been removed from the one-off special on account of insulting the country in the past.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, has revealed that his daughter cries when he sings his new songs.