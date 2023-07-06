Watch ex-I.O.I’s Kim So-hye in new teaser for ‘Pure Boxer’

South Korean television network KB2 has released a new teaser for its upcoming sports drama Pure Boxer.

Starring former I.O.I member Kim So-hye, Pure Boxer follows prodigious young boxer Lee Kwon-sook (Kim) who disappears right before her biggest match. Meanwhile, Lee Sang-yeob will play Kim Tae-young, a cold-blood sports agent.

The teaser clip features a television news segment about Kwon-sook, including clips of her past matches. In it, a newscaster explains that the rising boxer had suddenly disappeared three years prior to the beginning of the series, just before an important Grand Slam match.

Following her exit from the boxing scene, Kwon-sook lives a simple life at the beginning of the series as a preschool teacher. However, she crosses paths with the unscrupulous Tae-young, who is tasked with bringing her back into the boxing ring, and faces a new turning point in her life.

Despite seeing most of his athletes as a means to make money, Tae-young shares a close relationship with one of his clients, Kim Hee-won, a baseball player. When Hee-won runs into difficult circumstances, Tae-young is motivated to approach Kwon-sook to help him.

Pure Boxer is adapted from the novel Pure Boxer Lee Kwon Sook by Choo Jong-nam. The series will premiere on KBS2 sometime in August 2023. Availability in international regions has yet to be announced.

